UPDATE 1-Engie board to decide fate of CEO Kocher

* Kocher is France’s only female CEO running major company

* Kocher looking for second mandate as CEO

* Some strategic decisions have split the board

* Share performance has been lacklustre (Adds details from source on likely outcome of vote, context)

By Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The board of power group Engie will decide on Thursday whether to keep Isabelle Kocher as chief executive, two sources said, amid disagreements over her tenure among politicians and board members.

Kocher, the only female boss of a major French company, has lost some backing over her strategic decisions to drop assets like gas and has presided over a lacklustre share price performance.

Four staff representatives on the board have decided to follow the stance of the government which looked set to want to oust Kocher, one source familiar with the matter said.

The government is a key shareholder with three direct and indirect representatives on the board.

A finance ministry official, who confirmed a board meeting would be taking place on Thursday, said its position would only be made clear then. Engie declined to comment.

Les Echos newspaper reported on Wednesday that Kocher was likely on her way out, and that Chairman Jean-Pierre Clamadieu would temporarily take the CEO role.

The company is due to report earnings at the end of February and Kocher’s mandate was until May this year, following her 2016 appointment. But the tussle over her position, after reports first emerged that she was on her way out last December, have accelerated her removal.

Kocher defended her record in a newspaper interview on Sunday, criticising a “negative campaign” against her and saying order books were full and the share price was rising.

Some public figures including the left-leaning mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, on Monday signed an open letter calling for Kocher to get a fresh mandate and praising her push to move Engie more into renewable energy.

The French state holds 24% of Engie, and Finance Minister Bruno le Maire told parliament on Tuesday that it would decide on Kocher’s renewal solely based on economic criteria.

Engie shares were down 1.5% at 1139 GMT on Thursday. They are up just over 8% since May 2016, versus a 31% rise in France’s CAC 40 blue chip index.

The company has long been a possible candidate for a privatisation.

Possible replacements for Kocher could come from inside or outside the company, but all names being circulated so far were women, a source with knowledge of the situation said. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, Dominique Vidalon, Gwenaelle Barzic, and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sarah White and Elaine Hardcastle)