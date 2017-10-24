FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total confirms talks over Engie's global LNG assets
October 24, 2017 / 3:27 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Total confirms talks over Engie's global LNG assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - French oil and gas major Total confirmed on Tuesday that it was among companies in discussions with French energy group Engie over Engie’s global liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets.

Engie had said earlier on Monday that it was in talks with Total and other unnamed companies as it reviews parts of its liquefied natural gas businesses, raising the prospect of a possible sale.

A spokeswoman for Total said Total was interested in assets as it seeks to expand its global LNG reach, but added that nothing had been decided. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

