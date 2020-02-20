Qatar Petroleum signs deal with Engie-owned French LNG terminal

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum will subscribe to three million tons per year of capacity at Elengy’s Montoir-de-Bretagne LNG terminal for a term up to 2035, Elengy said in a statement on Thursday.

Elengy, a unit of French gas and power group Engie , said Montoir-de-Bretagne will thus become a new LNG import terminal position for Qatar Petroleum in Europe, facilitating the supply of Qatari and internationally sourced LNG to French and European customers.

No financial terms were given.