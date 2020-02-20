Qatar Petroleum signs deal with Engie-owned French LNG terminal

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum will subscribe to three million tons per year of capacity at Elengy’s Montoir-de-Bretagne LNG terminal for a term up to 2035, Elengy said in a statement on Thursday.
Elengy, a unit of French gas and power group Engie , said Montoir-de-Bretagne will thus become a new LNG import terminal position for Qatar Petroleum in Europe, facilitating the supply of Qatari and internationally sourced LNG to French and European customers.
No financial terms were given.
Reporting by Bate Felix Writing by GV De Clercq; editing by David Evans