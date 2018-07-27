UPDATE 1-France's Engie confirms 2018 guidance despite Belgian nuclear outages

* Engie energy trading gains compensate nuclear losses

* Core EBITDA earnings in line with expectations (Adds detail on energy trading, Belgian nuclear)

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - French gas and power group Engie confirmed its 2018 earnings outlook despite a series of outages at its Belgian nuclear plants, and posted virtually flat first-half revenue.

Engie had warned in mid-June that unscheduled outages at its Belgian nuclear reactors would have an impact of 250 million euros on its 2018 core and net profit.

Engie’s core earnings rose 1.3 percent in the first half - in line with expectations but slower than the 3 percent seen in the first quarter - partly due to strong hydro power in France and despite the nuclear outages in Belgium.

First-half revenue edged up 0.1 percent to 30.2 billion euros ($35.2 billion), while core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 5.1 billion.

The Benelux contribution to core earnings nearly halved to 133 million euros from 242 million, but that was more than compensated by Engie’s global energy trading division, which swung from a 120 million euro loss in the first-half of 2017 into a 124 million euro profit.

Current operating income rose 1.4 percent to 3.1 billion euros, with net recurring income up 11.4 percent to 1.5 billion.

A Thomson Reuters poll of eight analysts had forecast EBITDA of 5.08 billion euros, current operating income of 3.08 billion euros and net recurring income of 1.43 billion euros.

Net income fell 25 percent to 0.9 billion euros, in part because of a 200 million euro loss booked on the upstream and midstream LNG business that Engie has agree to sell to Total.

Engie confirmed its 2018 earnings guidance for 2.45-2.65 billion euros of net recurring income, core earnings of 9.3-9.7 billion euros and a cash dividend of 0.75 euros per share.

It set a 0.37 euros interim dividend.

Engie - which has just completed a 2016-18 transformation plan that included the sale of 16.2 billion euros worth of mainly fossil-fuel related assets and nearly 15 billion euros of investments in renewable energy, grids and energy services - will announce a new multi-year strategy plan at the end of 2018.

The French state owns 24.1 percent of Engie, but has said it might sell part of its stake in coming months.

Engie shares are down nearly 4 percent in the year to date, underperforming the Stoxx European Utilities Index. Last year, the shares gained 18.3 percent. ($1 = 0.8587 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)