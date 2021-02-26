UPDATE 2-Hit by Belgian nuclear charge, Engie streamlines group

* Belgium phasing out atomic energy by 2025

* Engie posts 2020 loss, after Belgian provisions

* Group aims for rise in EBITDA in 2021

* Engie says to exit coal in Europe by 2025 (Adds shares, analyst comment)

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - France’s Engie on Friday posted a 2020 loss of 1.5 billion euros ($1.82 billion) after recording charges on its nuclear energy unit in Belgium, though the utility’s underlying profits showed signs of improvement at the end of last year.

The gas and electricity supplier’s Chief Executive Catherine MacGregor, who took office on Jan. 1, is doubling down on a plan to simplify the sprawling group’s structure, including by shedding some assets and growing in areas such as renewable energy.

Its Belgian nuclear unit has long been tipped for phase-out, as Belgium looks to abandon atomic energy by 2025, and Engie set aside provisions of 2.9 billion euros to prepare for the closures, adding it was cutting all but maintenance investments.

Like rivals, Engie was hit by a fall in energy demand caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Its earnings before interest, taxes, debt and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 10.5% to 9.3 billion euros in 2020, although that beat the 9 billion-euro average forecast by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Engie said it targeted EBITDA growth in 2021, adding it would reach between 9.9 billion and 10.3 billion euros.

That was slightly below some expectations, analysts at Jefferies and JPMorgan said, in part as the group accounted for the impact of freezing weather in Texas earlier in February.

Engie shares were down 1.15% at 1017 GMT.

Engie said it planned to sell some 2 billion euros in assets in 2021.

It is also looking to regroup and possibly spin off parts of its client solutions businesses - a broad services division that includes industrial maintenance activities and a unit specialised in city heating and cooling networks.

Engie said it would review ownership options for the entity in the second half of 2021.

MacGregor, a former executive at oil services firm Technip, replaced former CEO Isabelle Kocher, who was ousted a year ago after disagreement among board members over Engie’s strategy.

MacGregor told an analyst call on Friday that complexity and lack of focus had hampered Engie.

It will hold a strategy update and provide medium-term guidance on May 18.

The group also said it would exit all its coal assets in Europe by 2025, and globally by 2027. ($1=0.8228 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Barbara Lewis)