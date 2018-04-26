France's Engie launches home power storage with Sonnen batteries

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - French gas and power group Engie said it has launched a solar panels and home power storage package with the batteries of German solar battery company Sonnen.

Herve-Matthieu Ricour, head of Engie’s French retail unit, said the utility estimated that there were about three million power clients in France with individual houses that are suitable for the solar and storage package.

He said that in the south of France, users could cover nearly 100 percent of their power needs between May and September with the package. In northern France, clients can generate about two thirds of their power needs this way.