Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
February 5, 2020 / 3:17 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Italy's Engineering valued at 1.6 bln euros in Bain Capital deal - source

1 Min Read

MILANO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The accord that hands private equity firm Bain Capital a controlling stake in Engineering values the Italian services provider at around 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) including debt, a source close to the matter said.

Bain Capital said on Wednesday it had signed a final agreement to acquire a majority stake in Engineering from Apax Partners and Neuberger Berman, with the latter set to invest again in the company as part of the deal. ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
