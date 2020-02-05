Bain Capital buys controlling stake in Italy's Engineering

MILAN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bain Capital Private Equity said on Wednesday it had signed an accord to buy a controlling stake in Engineering, one of Italy’s biggest IT services providers.

Under the deal, funds advised by Apax Partners and Neuberger Berman will sell their stakes to Bain Capital. Neuberger Berman will then reinvest in Engineering through one of its funds.

Paolo Pandozy will stay on as chief executive and re-invest in the group alongside other key managers, Bain said. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)