‘Engle-progeny’ widow keeps verdict against R.J. Reynolds, gets chance at punitive damages – 11th Circ

By Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco must pay more than $2 million in compensatory damages to a Florida smoker’s widow while she seeks punitive damages in a new trial, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a 2015 verdict and judgment for Mary Sowers, now 94, represented by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, and granted her a new trial on punitive damages due to a 2016 ruling in a similar case by the Florida Supreme Court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3hB6XDB

