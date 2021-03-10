Italy's Eni to appeal court ruling in illegal waste case

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni said on Wednesday it was planning to appeal a court ruling finding it guilty of illegal waste trafficking at a plant in southern Italy.

“(Eni) does not agree with the recognition of responsibility for the serious charge of illegal waste trafficking,” the company said in emailed comments.

A court in the southern town of Potenza on Wednesday fined Eni 700,000 euros in the case and seized 44.2 million euros from which money already spent by Eni to clean up the plant would be subtracted, news agency Ansa reported.

An Eni spokesperson confirmed the details of the ruling.

The case involves a treatment plant for the Val d’Agri field in the southern region of Basilicata in which Royal Dutch Shell also has a stake.

Eni said it remained convinced its work at the plant had been done “in complete accordance with existing regulations”. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Giles Elgood)