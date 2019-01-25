MOVES-Eni hires former Nayara Energy oil trader in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni has hired a senior crude oil trader at its trading office in Singapore, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Bhavin Kamdar joined Eni this week, one of them said.

Kamdar was previously the joint general manager of crude oil trading at Nayara Energy and has worked with the private Indian refinery for 11 years, according to his LinkedIn account.

Eni could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)