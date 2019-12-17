Eni's Vaar aims to recover 136 mln boe at Balder area off Norway

OSLO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Oil firm Vaar Energi, majority owned by Italy’s Eni, aims to recover 136 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) at the Balder area off Norway, the company said on Tuesday, presenting the field’s redevelopment plan.

The 19.6 billion crowns ($2.14 billion) project is a part of Vaar’s efforts to boost its net output in Norway to over 350,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd) in 2023 from around 300,000 boepd today. ($1 = 9.1609 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)