Songa Enabler rig to drill wells at Norway's Goliat field for Eni

OSLO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s Eni will use the Songa Enabler semi-submersible rig to drill two infill wells at its Arctic Goliat field this year, the Norwegian Petroleum Safety Authority said on Monday.

Drilling is scheduled to begin in late January, and is expected to last for 116 days, the safety watchdog, whose consent was required to use the rig, added in a statement.

The Songa Enabler, owned by Songa Offshore, is on a long-term contract with Statoil and was on sublets to Aker BP and Bayerngas in December.

Statoil has a 35 percent stake in the Goliat field, while operator Eni holds the rest. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)