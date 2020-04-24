Healthcare
April 24, 2020 / 6:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Eni lowers output, capex targets on coronavirus as Q1 profits slide

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 24 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni lowered its forecast for production and investments on Friday due to the impact of COVID-19 and lower gas demand.

In a statement on first quarter results it said it would be spending about 30% less this year than originally planned and expected production to be 1.75-1.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

In the first quarter, adjusted net profit fell by 94% to 59 million euros ($63 million) due to the impact of the novel coronavirus, below an analyst consensus provided by the company of around 240 million euros.

Eni, which sees a gradual recovery in oil and gas demand in the second half, said it could count on a liquidity cushion of 16 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9294 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below