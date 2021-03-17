Nigeria case ruling has restored reputation of Eni CEO - lawyer

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - The acquittals of Eni and its Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi in a case revolving around corruption in Nigeria have restored the professional reputation of Descalzi, a lawyer representing the CEO said on Wednesday.

Speaking after the court’s verdict, Paola Severino said the ruling had restored Eni’s “role as a leading energy company and the pride of our country”. (Reporting by Alfredo Faieta, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti)