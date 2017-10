STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Eniro

* Total Q3 operating revenue amounted to SEK 365 mln vs yr-ago 488 mln, a decrease of 25 pct

* Q3 EBITDA decreased by 56 pct to SEK 46 mln vs yr-ago 104 mln

* Q3 net income was SEK -44 mln vs yr-ago +30 mln

* Says further efforts to reduce costs are intensified and cost levels for 2018 will be reduced by over SEK 100 mln