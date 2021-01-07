Ladbrokes owner Entain offers to buy Sweden's Enlabs for about $342.58 mln

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner Entain Plc said on Thursday it has offered to buy Sweden-based sports betting firm Enlabs AB for about 2.80 billion SEK ($342.58 million) as it expands into new regulated markets.

Entain, which earlier this week said an $11 billion takeover approach for itself from MGM Resorts significantly undervalued its business, said it would offer 40 SEK for each Enlabs share. ($1 = 8.1732 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)