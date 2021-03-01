REFILE-Ladbrokes owner Entain raises offer for Enlabs to $440 mln

(Corrects grammar syntax in first paragraph to say ‘Sweden-based’ not ‘Swedish-based’)

March 1 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner Entain on Monday raised its offer for rival sports betting firm Enlabs AB , valuing the Sweden-based company at around 3.7 billion crowns ($440.16 million).

The British company raised the cash offer to 53 crowns per share from 40 crowns per share, adding that it would not increase the price further. ($1 = 8.4060 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)