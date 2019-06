DUBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) said on Monday it has raised a loan of $690 million provided by a consortium of Chinese lenders.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China and China Construction Bank provided the facility, with ICBC working as coordinating bank.

The loan will be used for general corporate purposes, ENOC said. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Saeed Azhar)