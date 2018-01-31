FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 7:41 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

EnQuest agrees with BP to run decommissioning of Thistle, Deveron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - EnQuest Plc, a North Sea-focused oil producer, said it had agreed with BP Plc to manage the decommissioning of Thistle and Deveron fields, located 275 miles north-east of Aberdeen in the United Kingdom.

EnQuest will get $30 million in cash as part of the deal for handling the process. EnQuest said its current estimate of its exposure to decommissioning costs is lower than the $30 million cash being received. ($1 = 0.7049 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
