March 22, 2018 / 7:27 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Global carbon emissions rose to historic high in 2017-IEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) -

* Global energy demand rose by 2.1 pct in 2017, more than twice the previous year’s rate, boosted by strong global economic growth, the International Energy Agency said.

* According to preliminary estimates, global energy-related carbon emissions grew by 1.4 pct to 32.5 gigatonnes, a historic high, the IEA said.

* Carbon emissions did not rise everywhere. While most major economies saw a rise, others - the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Japan - experienced declines.

* The biggest drop in emissions came from the United States, due to higher renewables deployment. (Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by Mark Potter)

