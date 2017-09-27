Investors approve Entertainment One management pay resolutions

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s maker of children’s TV show Peppa Pig, Entertainment One Ltd, received just enough support to pass a string of resolutions regarding management pay at a shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

Resolutions such as the directors remuneration report, the director’s remuneration policy, amendments to the long-term incentive plan passed with votes for the resolutions ranging between 52.64-61.81 percent of the total votes cast at the meeting.