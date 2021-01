FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past a branch of Ladbrokes in London, Britain December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) - Casino operator MGM Resorts International said on Tuesday it does not intend to submit a revised proposal for Ladbrokes owner Entain, which rejected the U.S. firm’s $11 billion approach earlier this month for being too low.

MGM said it would not make a firm offer for Entain.

Entain shares fell 15.2% to 1,197.5 pence on the announcement.