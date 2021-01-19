UPDATE 2-MGM Resorts drops takeover plan for Ladbrokes-owner Entain

* MGM does not intend to submit revised proposal

* Entain had earlier rejected $11 billion approach

* Look forward to working with MGM on JV - Entain

* Entain shares down around 15% (Adds analyst comments, details on deal, background)

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Casino operator MGM Resorts International ditched plans to buy Ladbrokes owner Entain after the British company rejected an $11 billion takeover approach this month, sending Entain’s shares around 15% lower on Tuesday.

The United States is seen as the next big growth market for sports betting, spawning a series of transatlantic partnerships tapping into European technology and expertise. These include Caesars Entertainment agreeing last September to buy William Hill in a 2.9 billion pound deal.

MGM said it would not submit a revised proposal or make a firm offer for Entain, which had said the approach announced two weeks ago significantly undervalued its business.

Entain shares fell 14.9% to 12.03 pounds, after hitting a session low of 11.37 pounds on the news, paring almost all the gains made since the approach was made public.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with MGM to drive further success in the United States through the BetMGM joint venture,” Entain said in a statement.

Online betting firms have benefited during the COVID-19 pandemic-led lockdowns, as customers took to playing from home when casinos and betting shops were off limits.

MGM had previously said a merger with the British bookmaker would be compelling and believed a deal would help grow BetMGM, which the two have operated since 2018.

The proposal, on the basis of 0.6 MGM shares for each Entain share, was also backed by billionaire mogul Barry Diller’s IAC . It valued Entain shares at 13.83 pence each when it was first announced.

Entain, previously known as GVC, has itself expanded rapidly through a series of acquisitions and owns the bwin, Coral and Eurobet brands, operating traditional British high street betting shops as well as offering online gambling.

“While we are genuinely surprised MGM didn’t up its consideration ...we don’t think this changes MGM’s ability to secure equity value enhancing benefits from the attractively growing US sports betting and iGaming pie,” JP Morgan analysts said.

The brokerage said it would not rule out further discussions with Entain depending on how the company shareholders reacted, adding that it would be tough for someone else to buy Entain given so much potential equity value coming from the 50/50 BetMGM joint venture.

Entain’s Chief Executive Officer Shay Segev also decided to step down, just seven months into the role, this month in order to take a job with sports streaming service DAZN.

Entain is looking to appoint non-executive director Jette Nygaard-Andersen as its CEO, according to a Sky News report last week. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M and Keith Weir)