Entain's U.S. venture with MGM aims $1 bln in net revenue in 2022

April 21 (Reuters) - BetMGM, a U.S. joint venture between MGM Resorts and Entain, said on Wednesday it was targeting net revenue of $1 billion in 2022, adding the JV partners were expected to invest $450 million in the sportsbetting firm this year.

“BetMGM has demonstrated strong momentum, building a leading position in iGaming and is on track to be the number two operator across sports betting and iGaming in the U.S.,” BetMGM Chief Executive Adam Greenblatt said.