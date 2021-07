July 8 (Reuters) - Entain, the owner of Ladbrokes and Coral brands, reported an 11% rise in first-half net gaming revenue on Thursday, as the resumption of sporting events including the Euro 2020 boosted betting volumes.

The company also said core earnings for the year will be between 850 million pounds and 900 million pounds, ahead of current market consensus. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)