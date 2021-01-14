Entain in talks to appoint Jette Nygaard-Andersen as CEO: Sky News

FILE PHOTO: General view inside a Ladbrokes shop in Harpenden, Britain, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

(Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner Entain Plc is in advanced talks to appoint Jette Nygaard-Andersen as its next chief executive, Sky News reported on Thursday, citing people close to the company.

If named, Nygaard-Andersen would replace Shay Segev, who left the gambling firm on Monday a week after it rejected an $11 billion approach from MGM Resorts International, saying the deal significantly undervalued its business.

A deal to appoint Nygaard-Andersen, a non-executive director at Entain, as CEO is likely to be announced as soon as next week, Sky News bit.ly/3ieaGbV said citing people close to the FTSE-100 company.

However, an Entain representative told Reuters over email that no decision has been made about the CEO succession.

Nygaard-Andersen also serves on the board of Coloplast A/S and previously worked in companies such as Accenture and Maersk.