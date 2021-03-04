Entain profits jump in first results after rejecting MGM's takeover approach

March 4 (Reuters) - Gambling firm Entain, which rejected MGM’s $11 billion takeover offer, posted an 11% rise in 2020 core earnings as it Ladbrokes and bwin businesses benefited from a rise in online betting during lockdowns.

Entain reported underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 843.1 million pounds ($1.18 billion)for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, compared with the 761.1 million pounds it reported a year earlier.