Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Mining & Metals - Specialty

Shop closures drag Entain's overall revenue despite online strength

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - British gambling group Entain reported a drop in total net gaming revenue for the first quarter on Thursday, as a hit from pandemic-led shop closures outweighed a bump in online betting during coronavirus lockdowns.

The company, which owns the Ladbrokes and Coral brands, said total net gaming revenue fell 13% for the three months ended March 31, while online revenue leapt by 33%. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up