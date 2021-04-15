Shop closures drag Entain's overall revenue despite online strength

April 15 (Reuters) - British gambling group Entain reported a drop in total net gaming revenue for the first quarter on Thursday, as a hit from pandemic-led shop closures outweighed a bump in online betting during coronavirus lockdowns.

The company, which owns the Ladbrokes and Coral brands, said total net gaming revenue fell 13% for the three months ended March 31, while online revenue leapt by 33%. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)