Entergy defeats ADA suit by nuke plant guard with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome – 1st Circuit

Entergy Nuclear Operations did not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act by firing an armed security guard who waited more than two years to disclose that he suffered from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, a federal appeals court held Monday.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling by a federal judge in Massachusetts, who granted Entergy’s motion for summary judgment last year after finding that Iraq War veteran Mark Flaherty had offered no admissible evidence to show that he was fired in 2015 as a result of disability discrimination.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/362KCdf