FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fired nuclear plant guard loses ADA suit against Entergy
Sections
Featured
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Zimbabwe
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Breakingviews
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
Business
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 17, 2017 / 12:52 AM / in 34 minutes

Fired nuclear plant guard loses ADA suit against Entergy

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Entergy Nuclear Operations did not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act by firing a security guard after he experienced hallucinations while off-duty, a federal judge in New York ruled on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel in White Plains, New York, granted Entergy’s motion for summary judgment after finding the Nuclear Regulatory Commission required the company to test Brian Silver’s fitness for duty after it learned of his hallucination, and to revoke his security pass, known as an Unescorted Access Authorization or UAA, when he failed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j1iakm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.