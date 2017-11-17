Fired nuclear plant guard loses ADA suit against Entergy

Entergy Nuclear Operations did not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act by firing a security guard after he experienced hallucinations while off-duty, a federal judge in New York ruled on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel in White Plains, New York, granted Entergy’s motion for summary judgment after finding the Nuclear Regulatory Commission required the company to test Brian Silver’s fitness for duty after it learned of his hallucination, and to revoke his security pass, known as an Unescorted Access Authorization or UAA, when he failed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j1iakm