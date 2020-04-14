Enterprise offers crude shipments on existing pipeline from Gulf Coast to Cushing

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - Enterprise products partners said it would offer spot shipments of crude on an existing pipeline from the U.S. Gulf coast to Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for benchmark U.S. crude futures, as demand to store oil inland surges.

The move marks a sharp reversal from recent pipeline projects that were all built connecting inland markets to the Gulf Coast as U.S. crude exports climbed to record highs after Washington lifted a ban in late 2015.

