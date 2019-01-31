Enterprise Products Texas crude pipeline to begin limited service in February

HOUSTON Jan 31 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners LP’s repurposed natural gas liquids pipeline in the Permian Basin will begin limited operations to carry crude oil in February to the U.S. Gulf Coast, the company said on Thursday.

The Houston pipeline operator has begun the process of converting its Seminole NGL pipeline to begin carrying more than 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) from West Texas next month for a third party with a long-term contract, CEO James Teague said in a conference call. (Reporting by Collin Eaton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)