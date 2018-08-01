Enterprise Products Partners to expand Seaway crude pipeline system to 950,000 bpd

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners LP said on Wednesday it would expand its Seaway crude pipeline system capacity to about 950,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 850,000 bpd.

The company said it expects to add drag reducing agents (DRAs) to boost capacity on the Seaway 2 line by about 100,000 bpd by September.

Enterprise said it is also evaluating additional expansions of the Seaway system and was mulling NGL pipeline conversions in order to help alleviate pipeline takeaway constraints in the Permian basin.

The Seaway system hauls crude from Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. oil futures, to Gulf Coast refineries. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)