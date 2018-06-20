FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 4:01 PM / in 2 hours

Enterprise expects to load first supertanker at Texas port this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - Seaway Crude Pipeline Company LLC, a joint venture between Enterprise Products Partners LP and Enbridge Inc, plans to load its first supertanker this month at its Texas City marine terminal:

* VLCC FPMC C Melody will be loaded with about 1.1 million bbls (2-million-bbl capacity); remaining crude to be transferred in a lightering zone

* The VLCC was anchored near Houston as of Wednesday - Thomson Reuters vessel tracking data/shipping source

* Enterprise said Midland-Sealy pipeline reached full service capabilities in April and is currently moving volumes at full capacity

* Enterprise is evaluating an NGL pipeline conversion to crude to add capacity

* Enterprise crude exports were about 724,000 bpd in May-presentation (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

