Enterprise Products Partners' crude volumes at terminals jumps to record

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners LP said on Wednesday volumes at its crude marine terminals jumped to a record of nearly 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter, despite a disruption on the Houston Ship Channel.

A petrochemical fire and fog halted vessel traffic for several days and disrupted movements in the nation’s busiest oil port in late March and into April. Enterprise said it expects to load the remaining backlog of vessels due to the disruption in early May.

The company also said volumes of crude from the Permian basin, the largest U.S. oilpatch, is expected to increase by about 700,000 bpd in 2019, with export demand rising.

“We believe substantially all of this increase in volumes will be destined for international markets,” Jim Teague, chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner said in a statement. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)