October 28, 2019 / 2:31 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Enterprise's Midland-to-ECHO oil pipeline system expansions to add 450,000 bpd each

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners LP said on Monday it expects its Midland-to-ECHO 3 and 4 crude pipeline systems expansions will add about 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) each of additional capacity.

Midland-to-ECHO 4 is further expandable up to 540,000 bpd, Jim Teague, chief executive of Enterprise’s general partner, said on its quarterly earnings call.

The Midland-to-ECHO 3 pipeline expansion is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Mark Potter)

