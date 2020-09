Fox Rothchild recently expanded its entertainment and sports law department in Atlanta with the addition of partner Leron Rogers and associate John Rose.

Rogers, who was previously a partner at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, boasts high-profile clients including Oscar-winning actor Mo’Nique, rapper Rick Ross, Migos, Steve Harvey and The Miami Marlins.

