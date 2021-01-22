Paul Hastings boosts entertainment group as industry faces 'transformation'

Paul Hastings has added a third partner to its 10-month-old entertainment and media litigation group, the firm said Thursday, bringing on Tamerlin Godley in Los Angeles from Munger, Tolles & Olson.

Despite its Los Angeles roots, Paul Hastings did not have a dedicated entertainment practice until 2018, when it added a team from Loeb & Loeb and a Century City office. It launched its entertainment litigation group last March when Steven Marenberg brought his practice from Irell & Manella, followed by the addition of James Bo Pearl from O’Melveny & Myers in June.

