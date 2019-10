Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canada-based independent entertainment company Entertainment One Ltd on Friday posted a near seven-fold wider first-quarter loss, hit by lower sales in its film, television & music segments.

The company, which has agreed to be bought by Hasbro Inc in August, said the loss before tax widened to 43.9 million pounds ($54.65 million) from 6.8 million pounds, a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8033 pounds) (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)