Financials

Sweden's Castellum launches rival bid for Norwegian real estate firm Entra

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Real estate company Castellum has launched a 30.8 billion Norwegian crown ($3.5 billion) cash and shares takeover bid for Norway’s Entra ASA , the Swedish company said on Thursday.

The bid, equating to 170.86 Norwegian crowns per Entra share, exceeded a rival offer from Sweden’s SBB, which on Tuesday presented a bid worth 165 crowns per share. ($1 = 8.8200 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by David Goodman )

