UPDATE 2-Castellum launches rival bid for Norway real estate group Entra

(Adds Entra comment, share price, detail)

OSLO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Real estate company Castellum has launched a 30.8 billion Norwegian crown ($3.5 billion) cash and shares takeover bid for Norway’s Entra ASA , beating a rival offer from Sweden’s SBB.

Entra, Norway’s biggest listed real estate company, had rejected Castellum’s initial approach on Wednesday saying it wanted to remain independent. Following Castellum’s offer on Thursday Entra said would evaluate the bid.

“The board will, with the assistance of its advisers, in due time diligently consider such offer, including its financial terms, and a further announcement will be made when appropriate,” Entra said in a statement.

Castellum’s bid equated to 170.86 Norwegian crowns per Entra share, while rival bidder SBB on Tuesday had made a bid proposal worth 165 crowns per share.

The Norwegian government on Thursday said it had agreed to sell its Entra stake of 8.24% to Castellum, with the caveat that the price for the state’s shares must be increased if Castellum were to raise its bid.

“The merger would create the leading Nordic real estate firm, so this appears to be the right outcome both industrially and financially,” Norwegian Industry Minister Iselin Nyboe said of Castellum’s bid.

If the tie-up is successful, Castellum intends to seek a secondary listing of its shares on the Oslo Bourse, the company said.

Entra’s shares rose 4.0% to 175.3 crowns by 0842 GMT, while Castellum’s shares traded 0.5% higher.

Entra is advised by brokers ABG Sundal Collier.