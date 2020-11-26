UPDATE 3-Castellum launches rival bid for Norway real estate group Entra

* Castellum’s bid for Entra exceeds SBB’s offer

* Tie-up would create largest Nordic real estate group

* Norway government sold 8.2% Entra stake to Castellum (Adds quotes, background, updates shares)

OSLO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Real estate company Castellum has launched a 30.8 billion Norwegian crown ($3.5 billion) cash and shares takeover bid for Norway’s Entra ASA , exceeding a rival offer from Sweden’s SBB.

Entra, Norway’s biggest listed real estate company, had rejected Castellum’s initial approach on Wednesday saying it wanted to remain independent. Following Castellum’s offer on Thursday Entra said would evaluate the bid.

“The board will, with the assistance of its advisers, in due time diligently consider such offer, including its financial terms, and a further announcement will be made when appropriate,” Entra said in a statement.

Castellum’s bid equated to 170.86 Norwegian crowns per Entra share, while rival bidder SBB on Tuesday had made a bid proposal worth 165 crowns per share.

Entra’s shares rose 3.6% to 174.7 crowns by 0958 GMT, while Castellum’s shares traded 0.5% higher.

“The combination of Castellum and Entra will create a new Nordic region champion,” Castellum said in a statement.

“Sweden and Norway will become the largest markets for the combined company with further long-term growth ambitions in both countries,” Castellum said. “This would also form the backbone for further balanced expansion in the Nordic region.”

Entra’s properties include the 26-storey Posthuset office block in Oslo, the Norwegian capital’s second-tallest building.

The Norwegian government on Thursday said it had agreed to sell its Entra stake of 8.24% to Castellum, with the caveat that the price for the state’s shares must be increased if Castellum were to raise its bid.

“The merger would create the leading Nordic real estate firm, so this appears to be the right outcome both industrially and financially,” Norwegian Industry Minister Iselin Nyboe said of Castellum’s bid.

If the tie-up is successful, Castellum intends to seek a secondary listing of its shares on the Oslo Bourse, the company said.

Financial advisers to Castellum are J.P. Morgan and Danske Bank, while Entra is advised by ABG Sundal Collier.