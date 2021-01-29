UPDATE 1-Entra owners urged to reject $4 bln takeover bids

(Adds quote, detail)

OSLO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian real estate firm Entra , subject to a three-way battle for control, on Friday urged its shareholders to reject a set of competing bids for the company, arguing it should remain independent.

Swedish rivals SBB and Castellum are both attempting a takeover, valuing Entra at up to 34.6 billion crowns ($4.0 billion), while a third company, Balder, has amassed a large stake and may block the others.

SBB’s cash and stock bid values Entra’s shares at 190 Norwegian crowns each, topping a similar approach by Castellum valued at 186 crowns.

Balder, which on Jan. 18 said it had raised its ownership to 20%, up from 5% in early December, has said it did not plan to sell, as has Folketrygdfondet, a state pension fund owning around 11%.

"The Board is strongly committed to continue its work to create further shareholder values in an independent Entra," said Chairwoman Siri Hatlen, adding that the recommendation was unanimous. ($1 = 8.6473 Norwegian crowns)