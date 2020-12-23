UPDATE 1-Sweden's SBB raises Entra offer to $4 bln as bidding intensifies

(Adds quote, share price, background)

OSLO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate firm SBB raised its cash and stock bid for Norway’s Entra to 34.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($4.0 billion), exceeding an offer made by rival Castellum, SBB said in a statement on Wednesday.

SBB’s new approach values Entra’s shares at 190 Norwegian crowns each, an increase of 15.2% from its original offer made in November and topping last week’s offer from Castellum of 185 crowns.

Entra’s shares jumped 3.3% on the news to trade at 195.3 crowns at 1152 GMT, indicating investors see potential for a higher bid.

Entra on Monday said it was prepared to engage with potential buyers and to discuss alternatives to the company’s independence strategy.

SBB said 65% of its offer would be paid in cash, corresponding to 123.5 Norwegian crowns, while the remaining 66.5 crowns would come in the form of shares.

“To facilitate Norwegian investors becoming shareholders in SBB and to further underpin Norway being a core market for SBB, we intend to pursue a dual listing of SBB Class B shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 2021,” CEO Ilija Batljan said.

Complicating the bidding for Entra is Swedish real estate firm Balder, which on Dec. 17 raised its stake in the Norwegian firm to 15% from 10%.

Balder, which made its first investment in Entra on Dec. 7, has said it does not plan a full takeover.