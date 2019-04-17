Tribe sues U.S. over renewals for leases for geothermal lands

An Indian tribe in California on Monday launched a second lawsuit arguing the U.S. government has been violating the Geothermal Steam Act by extending leases for public land intended for developing geothermal energy resources despite more than 25 years of no serious work on them.

The Pit River Tribe in a complaint in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Interior Department have improperly renewed leases for power company Calpine Corp despite the Geothermal Steam Act’s requirement to terminate them if leased land is not developed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2v8I4td