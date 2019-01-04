Westlaw News
January 4, 2019 / 1:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

EPA facing lawsuit over air pollution in Salt Lake metro area

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Green and community groups put the Environmental Protection Agency on notice on Thursday of a lawsuit for not enforcing air quality standards in Utah, an issue they consider urgent as state leaders push for building a massive freight distribution center near the Great Salt Lake.

The groups in a statement said the EPA has failed to require Salt Lake City metro area to limit particulate air pollution from vehicles, coal-burning power plants, refineries and mining to comply with the Clean Air Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2F5XYLV

