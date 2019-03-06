Groups to sue EPA over air pollution plans for Arizona, California

Two environmental groups said on Tuesday they will file a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failing to either develop or act on plans to curb ozone and soot pollution in parts of Arizona and California.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Center for Environmental Health notified the regulator in a letter of their intent to sue under the Clean Air Act, which requires the EPA to submit pollution reduction plans when states do not.

