A federal judge in Wisconsin has tossed a Native American tribe’s challenge to state wetland permits issued for a zinc and gold mining project in Michigan.

Judge William Griesbach of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on Wednesday ruled against the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, finding permits for the project did not need to be issued by federal rather than state agencies.

